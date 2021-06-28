SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 120.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $132.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.00. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.67 and a 12-month high of $136.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.16%.

LECO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.88.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

