SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,023 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 26,773 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $122.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.27 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.15.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.66%.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

