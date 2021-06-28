SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 478.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,865 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $4,983,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $3,734,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

BE opened at $27.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 3.51. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.92.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $4,890,680.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,836,431.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $281,391.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,795.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,309 shares of company stock worth $7,985,606. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

