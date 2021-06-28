SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,922.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,020 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,230,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,029,000 after buying an additional 36,395 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 182,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,843,000 after buying an additional 24,574 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 428,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,246,000 after buying an additional 56,325 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $88.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.44. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.20.

In related news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $140,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,161 shares in the company, valued at $189,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,867 shares of company stock valued at $340,431 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

