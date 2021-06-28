SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,724 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in VeriSign by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.72, for a total value of $1,264,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 841,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,379,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $125,579.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,256.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,165 shares of company stock worth $8,357,696 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $227.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.86. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.81. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $230.09.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

