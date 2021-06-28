SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 111,044 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,044 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWU. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at $241,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 370.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 142,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 112,056 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $348,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $33.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.40. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $34.26.

