SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 9,180 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,180 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 859.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 58,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRL opened at $367.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $337.93. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.55 and a twelve month high of $370.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.80.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,096,153.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,322 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

