Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Short Interest Down 92.7% in June

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the May 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRGHY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Shoprite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Shoprite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of SRGHY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,452. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78. Shoprite has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $11.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Shoprite Company Profile

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and other African countries. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

