Short Interest in Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) Grows By 7,400.0%

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 7,400.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALST traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. 184,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,907. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06. Allstar Health Brands has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.80.
Allstar Health Brands Company Profile
