Short Interest in Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) Grows By 7,400.0%

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 7,400.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALST traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. 184,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,907. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06. Allstar Health Brands has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.80.

Allstar Health Brands Company Profile

Allstar Health Brands, Inc, a specialty health care products company, focuses on enhancing health and quality of life by offering select medicines, natural nutritional supplements, and over the counter remedies in the Americas. The company holds the Tapout license to sell globally branded nutraceutical products, including pain relief sprays and wipes.

