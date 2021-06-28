Short Interest in Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Grows By 900.0%

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Augmedix stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $5.89. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,466. Augmedix has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Get Augmedix alerts:

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Augmedix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.