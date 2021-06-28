Short Interest in Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Grows By 900.0%

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2021

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Augmedix stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $5.89. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,466. Augmedix has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Augmedix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Augmedix Company Profile

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

