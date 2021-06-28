Short Interest in BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Rises By 538.5%

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,600 shares, an increase of 538.5% from the May 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.68. 92,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.25. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $35.31. The company has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69.
BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $14.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. As a group, analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group upgraded BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank raised BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC raised BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
BNP Paribas Company Profile
BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.
