Short Interest in BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Rises By 538.5%

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,600 shares, an increase of 538.5% from the May 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.68. 92,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.25. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $35.31. The company has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $14.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. As a group, analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. BNP Paribas’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group upgraded BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank raised BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC raised BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.