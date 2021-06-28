Short Interest in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Declines By 84.4%

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the May 31st total of 134,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEDU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Bright Scholar Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bright Scholar Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Bright Scholar Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEDU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.70 price target on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

BEDU traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $519.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.61. Bright Scholar Education has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $8.78.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.36). Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $124.99 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

