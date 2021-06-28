Short Interest in C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) Expands By 1,700.0%

C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPKPY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.81. 3,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,909. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.65. C.P. Pokphand has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $3.37.

C.P. Pokphand Company Profile

C.P. Pokphand Co Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells animal feed products in Mainland China, Vietnam, and internationally. It operates through three segments: China Agri-Food, Vietnam Agri-Food, and Investment and Property Holding. The company is involved in breeding, farming, and selling livestock and aquatic animals; manufacturing and selling value-added processed food products; poultry farming and trading; and processing and trading chicken meat products.

