Short Interest in Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) Grows By 450.0%

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cortland Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.05% of Cortland Bancorp worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLDB stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $26.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,121. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11. Cortland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Cortland Bancorp had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Cortland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

Cortland Bancorp Company Profile

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. It offers deposit products, including demand and time deposits, savings, money market, and checking accounts.

