Short Interest in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Drops By 95.6%

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the May 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

OTCMKTS DLAKY remained flat at $$11.81 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,530. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.39.

DLAKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.