Short Interest in Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Expands By 3,667.7%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, an increase of 3,667.7% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,136,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DUFRY stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.56. 1,685,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,239. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Dufry has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUFRY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dufry in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Dufry in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Dufry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dufry has an average rating of “Hold”.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

