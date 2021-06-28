Short Interest in Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Grows By 783.8%

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, a growth of 783.8% from the May 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of Hang Lung Properties stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $12.55. 17,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Hang Lung Properties has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92.
About Hang Lung Properties
