Short Interest in Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Grows By 783.8%

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, a growth of 783.8% from the May 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of Hang Lung Properties stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $12.55. 17,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Hang Lung Properties has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92.

Get Hang Lung Properties alerts:

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.