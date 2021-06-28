Short Interest in Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Drops By 88.3%

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 88.3% from the May 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Leafbuyer Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.13. 25,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,976. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14.
Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile
See Also: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.