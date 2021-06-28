Short Interest in Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Drops By 88.3%

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 88.3% from the May 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Leafbuyer Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.13. 25,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,976. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14.

Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, operates an online platform for cannabis deals and specials, and information that connects consumers with dispensaries in the United States. The company is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

