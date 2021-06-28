Short Interest in Pervasip Co. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Expands By 914.5%

Pervasip Co. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, an increase of 914.5% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,977,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PVSP remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 41,680,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,170,016. Pervasip has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product.

