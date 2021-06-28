Short Interest in Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Drops By 98.3%

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the May 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SCYYF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,845. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.18. Scandium International Mining has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.28.

Scandium International Mining Company Profile

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. The company explores for scandium and rare earth minerals; and other specialty metals comprising nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium.

