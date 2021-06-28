Short Interest in Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Drops By 98.3%

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the May 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SCYYF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,845. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.18. Scandium International Mining has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.28.
Scandium International Mining Company Profile
