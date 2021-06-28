Short Interest in Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Declines By 84.8%

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the May 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:SEEMF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.14. 4,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,266. Seeing Machines has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15.
Seeing Machines Company Profile
