Short Interest in Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Declines By 84.8%

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the May 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SEEMF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.14. 4,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,266. Seeing Machines has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

