Short Interest in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Rises By 900.0%

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

QQC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.03. 1,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $29.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89.

