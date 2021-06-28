Siemens Healthineers’ (SHL) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €51.57 ($60.67).

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €52.18 ($61.39) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a one year high of €50.48 ($59.39). The company’s 50-day moving average is €47.50.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

