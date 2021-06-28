Sierra Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 118,611 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 118,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,286,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Sierra Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWI traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $101.33. 60,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,417,153. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.38. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $72.17 and a 1 year high of $101.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.