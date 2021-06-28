Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.00

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $53.30, with a volume of 314529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.69.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKY. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 2.18.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $5,948,623.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,619,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,963,598.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,224,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 294,405 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,600. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth about $229,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

