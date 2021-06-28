Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 291.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,425 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $12,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $287,863,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,675,000 after acquiring an additional 483,868 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,793,000 after acquiring an additional 407,271 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $64,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,370,000 after acquiring an additional 351,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWKS. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.57.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,094. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

