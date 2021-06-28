SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Raised to $77.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.80.

SLG opened at $82.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.62. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,308,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,064,000 after acquiring an additional 244,121 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

