Small Love Potion 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.96 Million (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $54.57 million and approximately $14.96 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular exchanges.

SLP is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 404,090,637 coins. Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

