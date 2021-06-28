Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1,838.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 245,161 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,337,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $73.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.73 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.11. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $3,200,889.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,605,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,469,356.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $1,982,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,765 shares of company stock worth $22,626,886. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

