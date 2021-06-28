Smith Moore & CO. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 58,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $53.86 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $40.06 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.21.

