Smith Moore & CO. Purchases Shares of 14,000 Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC)

Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition by 99.3% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 552,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 275,073 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Yellowstone Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.04. Yellowstone Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.93.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

