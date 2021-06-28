Smith Moore & CO. Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74.

