Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,537 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Smith & Nephew worth $13,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 1,524.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $43.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.