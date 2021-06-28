Smoothy (SMTY) Reaches Market Cap of $1.58 Million

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000895 BTC on popular exchanges. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $407,228.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00045179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00132255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00162704 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,502.35 or 0.99423021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

