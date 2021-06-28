SnowGem (XSG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $45,383.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 28th. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001569 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

