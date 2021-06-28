SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SWI. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.45.

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $17.29 on Thursday. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth $233,281,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 1st quarter worth $61,040,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,495,000 after buying an additional 16,858 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,757,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,645,000 after buying an additional 1,031,653 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,516,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,442,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

