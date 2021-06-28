Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Sonos by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 2.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,468,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,318,884.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,086,324.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,875,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,045 shares of company stock worth $11,544,420. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $34.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.60. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.91.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

