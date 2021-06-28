South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 30,719 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 368.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.71.

NYSE PEN opened at $283.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.41. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1,770.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.49 and a 1-year high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

