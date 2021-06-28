South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $28.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.33.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.16.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

