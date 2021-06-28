South Dakota Investment Council Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 282.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,223 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,069.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 288,861 shares of company stock worth $10,153,773. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

AEO opened at $37.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.10.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 275.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Article: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.