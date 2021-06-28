South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Truist upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $73.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.62. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

