South Dakota Investment Council Sells 3,820 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $26.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

