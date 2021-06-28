Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,123,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $77,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 58.5% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 90.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Southwest Gas by 67.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Gas by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,665,000 after purchasing an additional 34,218 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 8.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 207,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,866 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

SWX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $64.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.15.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. Southwest Gas’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.