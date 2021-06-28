Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 137.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 34.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,508,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,340 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,388,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,339,000 after purchasing an additional 335,884 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 5.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,650,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,389,000 after purchasing an additional 79,341 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,123,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,227,000 after purchasing an additional 120,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,665,000 after purchasing an additional 34,218 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWX opened at $64.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.96. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $75.00.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

