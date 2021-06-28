Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,675,215 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 82,692 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $5.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $5.85.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWN. US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.45.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.