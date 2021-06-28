SparksPay Trading 1.7% Higher This Week (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 27th. SparksPay has a total market cap of $27,878.23 and $3.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SparksPay has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000075 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000806 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,159,527 coins and its circulating supply is 10,056,401 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

