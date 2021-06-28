Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) Position Boosted by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 809,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286,800 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 4.05% of Spartacus Acquisition worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $13,468,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Spartacus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,853,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,018,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,405,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,113,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spartacus Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TMTS opened at $10.01 on Monday. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.97.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Spartacus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartacus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.