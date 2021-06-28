SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Purchased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.22% of SpartanNash worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,327,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,202,000 after purchasing an additional 538,073 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,339,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,940,000 after purchasing an additional 31,768 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,982,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,694,000 after buying an additional 53,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

SPTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpartanNash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

SPTN opened at $19.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $708.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.08. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

