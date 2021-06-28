SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Stock Holdings Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.57% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 102,343 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 37,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 24,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWX opened at $61.02 on Monday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.91.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

