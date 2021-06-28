Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.43% of Spire worth $54,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SR. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 733.3% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Spire by 168.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Spire by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Spire by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.56.

SR opened at $73.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.28.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.